Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR): What Makes The Stock Good?

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 85.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.68M, closed the last trade at $9.59 per share which meant it gained $1.31 on the day or 15.82% during that session. The LUNR stock price is -911.47% off its 52-week high price of $97.00 and 78.21% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.67 million shares.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Sporting 15.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LUNR stock price touched $9.59 or saw a rise of 27.62%. Year-to-date, Intuitive Machines Inc shares have moved 275.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) have changed 263.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.