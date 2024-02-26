i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $385.06M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.57% during that session. The IAUX stock price is -110.08% off its 52-week high price of $2.71 and 4.65% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 million shares.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Sporting 1.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IAUX stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 7.53%. Year-to-date, i-80 Gold Corp shares have moved -26.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) have changed -16.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.13.