Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) Disappoints Wall Street With 9.54% Stock Price Gain

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $272.95M, closed the recent trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 9.54% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -105.37% off its 52-week high price of $3.06 and 65.1% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Sporting 9.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HYLN stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 5.1%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corporation shares have moved 83.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HYLN) have changed 29.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.06.