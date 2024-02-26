How Will Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.39M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 12.49% during that session. The NXU stock price is -16793.94% off its 52-week high price of $167.25 and 13.13% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.
Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information
Sporting 12.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NXU stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 13.91%. Year-to-date, Nxu Inc shares have moved -56.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) have changed -16.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.
Nxu Inc (NXU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -96.90% over the past 6 months.
NXU Dividends
Nxu Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.21% with a share float percentage of 5.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nxu Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc held 0.37% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 66186.0 shares of worth $35105.0 while later fund manager owns 47744.0 shares of worth $23394.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.