How Will Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.39M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 12.49% during that session. The NXU stock price is -16793.94% off its 52-week high price of $167.25 and 13.13% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

Sporting 12.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NXU stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 13.91%. Year-to-date, Nxu Inc shares have moved -56.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) have changed -16.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.