How Will Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) has a beta value of -0.41 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $25.34 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 4.67% during that session. The AKRO stock price is -130.39% off its 52-week high price of $58.38 and 55.6% above the 52-week low of $11.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Sporting 4.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AKRO stock price touched $25.34 or saw a rise of 8.39%. Year-to-date, Akero Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 8.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) have changed 15.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.07.