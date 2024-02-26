How Will Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) has a beta value of -0.41 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $25.34 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 4.67% during that session. The AKRO stock price is -130.39% off its 52-week high price of $58.38 and 55.6% above the 52-week low of $11.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.
Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information
Sporting 4.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AKRO stock price touched $25.34 or saw a rise of 8.39%. Year-to-date, Akero Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 8.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) have changed 15.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.07.
Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Akero Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.74%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -75.50% and -65.50% for the next quarter.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 3.36% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.60%.
AKRO Dividends
Akero Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 6.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.76% with a share float percentage of 114.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akero Therapeutics Inc having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 4.43 million shares worth more than $206.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 7.96% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Alkeon Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.47 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.89 million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 1.64 million shares of worth $76.8 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $71.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.