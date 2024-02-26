How Is WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $252.74M, closed the recent trade at $3.20 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The WW stock price is -315.94% off its 52-week high price of $13.31 and 3.44% above the 52-week low of $3.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.07 million shares.

Sporting 0.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WW stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 21.18%. Year-to-date, WW International Inc shares have moved -63.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) have changed -28.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.08.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

WW International Inc (WW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WW International Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -118.75%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.00% and -42.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $206.91 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $238.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $223.92 million and $235.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.60% for the current quarter and 1.50% for the next.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.15% with a share float percentage of 86.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WW International Inc having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 7.53 million shares worth more than $50.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Contrarius Investment Management Limited held 9.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Balyasny Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 4.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.27 million and represent 5.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.15% shares in the company for having 2.49 million shares of worth $16.71 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $12.14 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.