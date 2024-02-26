How Is The SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.56M, closed the last trade at $0.94 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 5.79% during that session. The SLS stock price is -309.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 46.81% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) trade information

Sporting 5.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SLS stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 5.91%. Year-to-date, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc shares have moved -11.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) have changed 80.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.