How Is The Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 7.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $915.40M, closed the recent trade at $6.02 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 9.43% during that session. The GOTU stock price is 8.14% off its 52-week high price of $5.53 and 63.12% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.18 million shares.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information
Sporting 9.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOTU stock price touched $6.02 or saw a rise of 7.38%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares have moved 66.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) have changed 67.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 94.77% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.20%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.49 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $122.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -276.99% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.
GOTU Dividends
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.03% with a share float percentage of 33.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 7.0 million shares worth more than $41.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 2.68% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.79 million and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $11.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.89 million shares of worth $11.32 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.