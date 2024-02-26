How Is The Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 7.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $915.40M, closed the recent trade at $6.02 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 9.43% during that session. The GOTU stock price is 8.14% off its 52-week high price of $5.53 and 63.12% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.18 million shares.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Sporting 9.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOTU stock price touched $6.02 or saw a rise of 7.38%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares have moved 66.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) have changed 67.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.12.