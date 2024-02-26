How Is The AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX: ATCH) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX:ATCH) has a beta value of -0.69 and has seen 5.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.10M, closed the last trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $1.5 on the day or 131.58% during that session. The ATCH stock price is -350.76% off its 52-week high price of $11.90 and 64.77% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.99K shares.

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX:ATCH) trade information

Sporting 131.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATCH stock price touched $2.64 or saw a rise of 52.43%. Year-to-date, AtlasClear Holdings Inc shares have moved -57.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -53.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX:ATCH) have changed -66.33%.