How Is The AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX: ATCH) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX:ATCH) has a beta value of -0.69 and has seen 5.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.10M, closed the last trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $1.5 on the day or 131.58% during that session. The ATCH stock price is -350.76% off its 52-week high price of $11.90 and 64.77% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.99K shares.
AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX:ATCH) trade information
Sporting 131.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATCH stock price touched $2.64 or saw a rise of 52.43%. Year-to-date, AtlasClear Holdings Inc shares have moved -57.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -53.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX:ATCH) have changed -66.33%.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
AtlasClear Holdings Inc (ATCH) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -74.64% over the past 6 months.
ATCH Dividends
AtlasClear Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
AtlasClear Holdings Inc (AMEX:ATCH)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.72% with a share float percentage of 23.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AtlasClear Holdings Inc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cable Car Capital LLC with over 2.35 million shares worth more than $6.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Cable Car Capital LLC held 22.42% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Gabelli & Co. Investment Advisers, Inc., with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.59 million and represent 2.15% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverNorth Capital & Income Fund, Inc. and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 64011.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 30397.0 shares of worth $80248.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.