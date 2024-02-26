How Is Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 3.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.56M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.80% during that session. The KTRA stock price is -6544.44% off its 52-week high price of $5.98 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.15 million shares.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Sporting -4.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KTRA stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 33.18%. Year-to-date, Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -46.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) have changed -24.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.