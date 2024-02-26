How Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ: KALV) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $523.08M, closed the last trade at $12.58 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The KALV stock price is -34.18% off its 52-week high price of $16.88 and 50.24% above the 52-week low of $6.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 674.24K shares.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KALV stock price touched $12.58 or saw a rise of 16.13%. Year-to-date, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 2.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have changed 3.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.51.