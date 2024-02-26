How Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ: KALV) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $523.08M, closed the last trade at $12.58 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The KALV stock price is -34.18% off its 52-week high price of $16.88 and 50.24% above the 52-week low of $6.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 674.24K shares.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information
The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KALV stock price touched $12.58 or saw a rise of 16.13%. Year-to-date, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 2.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have changed 3.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.51.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.21%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.70% and 2.60% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.84% over the past 5 years.
KALV Dividends
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.08% with a share float percentage of 91.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tcg Crossover Management, Llc with over 3.4 million shares worth more than $30.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tcg Crossover Management, Llc held 9.87% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with the holding of over 3.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.15 million and represent 9.42% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.35% shares in the company for having 1.15 million shares of worth $10.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.57 million shares of worth $6.22 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.