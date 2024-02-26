How Is Bitfarms Ltd.(NASDAQ: BITF) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 3.34 and has seen 8.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00B, closed the recent trade at $3.33 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 10.10% during that session. The BITF stock price is -11.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.72 and 79.58% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.58 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Sporting 10.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BITF stock price touched $3.33 or saw a rise of 10.48%. Year-to-date, Bitfarms Ltd. shares have moved 14.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed 60.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.