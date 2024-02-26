How Is Bitfarms Ltd.(NASDAQ: BITF) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) has a beta value of 3.34 and has seen 8.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00B, closed the recent trade at $3.33 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 10.10% during that session. The BITF stock price is -11.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.72 and 79.58% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.58 million shares.
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information
Sporting 10.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BITF stock price touched $3.33 or saw a rise of 10.48%. Year-to-date, Bitfarms Ltd. shares have moved 14.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) have changed 60.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Bitfarms Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 166.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.74%, compared to 13.10% for the industry.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.08 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
BITF Dividends
Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.34% with a share float percentage of 27.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bitfarms Ltd. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 6.3 million shares worth more than $9.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 2.87% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 4.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.22 million and represent 1.93% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.66% shares in the company for having 12.42 million shares of worth $23.22 million while later fund manager owns 4.26 million shares of worth $5.79 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.