Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 2.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.20M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -10.25% during that session. The MLGO stock price is -2160.87% off its 52-week high price of $15.60 and 46.38% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.76 million shares.

MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information

Sporting -10.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MLGO stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 30.3%. Year-to-date, MicroAlgo Inc shares have moved -24.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) have changed 30.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.