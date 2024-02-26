Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $356.99M, closed the recent trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.96% during that session. The EAF stock price is -318.71% off its 52-week high price of $5.82 and 15.11% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.93 million shares.

Sporting 2.96% in the green today, when the EAF stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 3.81%. Year-to-date, GrafTech International Ltd. shares have moved -36.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) have changed -8.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GrafTech International Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.64%, compared to -0.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -500.00% and -350.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $130.62 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $138.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and April 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 1.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.86% with a share float percentage of 95.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GrafTech International Ltd. having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 38.52 million shares worth more than $52.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brookfield Corp /ON/, with the holding of over 27.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.96 million and represent 10.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and GMO Climate Change Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.11% shares in the company for having 18.25 million shares of worth $24.73 million while later fund manager owns 6.04 million shares of worth $8.19 million as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.