Green Giant Inc (GGE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 8.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.42M, closed the last trade at $0.04 per share which meant it -3.08% during that session. The GGE stock price is -7475.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.03 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 44.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.08 million shares.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Sporting -3.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GGE stock price touched $0.04 or saw a rise of 24.95%. Year-to-date, Green Giant Inc shares have moved -27.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) have changed -7.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.