Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA): What Is Good About Stock?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 3.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.81B, closed the recent trade at $1.40 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.44% during that session. The DNA stock price is -82.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.55 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.30 million shares.

Sporting 6.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DNA stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 5.38%. Year-to-date, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares have moved -16.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) have changed 11.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 236.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.16%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.10% and 27.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -45.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.5 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $98.28 million and $80.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -56.80% for the current quarter and -31.00% for the next.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.35% with a share float percentage of 91.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc having a total of 439 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 236.29 million shares worth more than $328.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 14.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 198.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $276.08 million and represent 12.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.96% shares in the company for having 128.95 million shares of worth $179.25 million while later fund manager owns 57.86 million shares of worth $80.43 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.57% of company’s outstanding stock.