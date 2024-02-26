GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the last trade at $32.31 per share which meant it lost -$2.6 on the day or -7.45% during that session. The GCT stock price is -12.01% off its 52-week high price of $36.19 and 84.96% above the 52-week low of $4.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Sporting -7.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GCT stock price touched $32.31 or saw a rise of 10.72%. Year-to-date, GigaCloud Technology Inc shares have moved 76.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) have changed 48.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.