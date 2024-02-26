Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 3.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.85M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -5.69% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -638.24% off its 52-week high price of $2.51 and 35.29% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting -5.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GMDA stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 21.11%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd shares have moved -18.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed -3.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.