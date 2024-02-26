Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE)’s 7.50% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 11.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.69M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 7.50% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -54833.33% off its 52-week high price of $49.44 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 40.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.31 million shares.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting 7.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FFIE stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 26.05%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares have moved -62.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -40.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.