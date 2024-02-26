Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 6.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.93M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.06% during that session. The DPRO stock price is -1431.25% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and -6.25% below the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 512.08K shares.
Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information
Sporting -7.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DPRO stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 65.34%. Year-to-date, Draganfly Inc shares have moved -67.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -65.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) have changed -56.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.
Draganfly Inc (DPRO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Draganfly Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.03%, compared to 9.00% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.97% over the past 5 years.
DPRO Dividends
Draganfly Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.27% with a share float percentage of 11.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Draganfly Inc having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AlphaCentric Advisors LLC with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $0.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC held 1.14% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 0.1 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79207.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.14% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.64 million while later fund manager owns 18003.0 shares of worth $15122.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.