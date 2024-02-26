Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 6.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.93M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -7.06% during that session. The DPRO stock price is -1431.25% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and -6.25% below the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 512.08K shares.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Sporting -7.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DPRO stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 65.34%. Year-to-date, Draganfly Inc shares have moved -67.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -65.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) have changed -56.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.