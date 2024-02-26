Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.92M, closed the recent trade at $7.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -3.51% during that session. The DOGZ stock price is -230.53% off its 52-week high price of $23.60 and 60.92% above the 52-week low of $2.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 184.33K shares.

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Sporting -3.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DOGZ stock price touched $7.14 or saw a rise of 17.93%. Year-to-date, Dogness (International) Corp shares have moved 40.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have changed 93.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 23590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.