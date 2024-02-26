Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.92M, closed the recent trade at $7.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -3.51% during that session. The DOGZ stock price is -230.53% off its 52-week high price of $23.60 and 60.92% above the 52-week low of $2.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 184.33K shares.
Sporting -3.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DOGZ stock price touched $7.14 or saw a rise of 17.93%. Year-to-date, Dogness (International) Corp shares have moved 40.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 59.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have changed 93.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 23590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.
Dogness (International) Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 21 and May 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Insiders own 1.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.73% with a share float percentage of 4.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dogness (International) Corp having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 13452.0 shares worth more than $76123.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 150.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $848.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.