Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -3.72% Stock Price Decline

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) has a beta value of 6.45 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.78B, closed the recent trade at $47.83 per share which meant it lost -$1.85 on the day or -3.72% during that session. The DWAC stock price is -22.77% off its 52-week high price of $58.72 and 74.2% above the 52-week low of $12.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.86 million shares.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information
Sporting -3.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DWAC stock price touched $47.83 or saw a rise of 4.32%. Year-to-date, Digital World Acquisition Corp shares have moved 173.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) have changed 37.01%.
DWAC Dividends
Digital World Acquisition Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.36% with a share float percentage of 5.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital World Acquisition Corp having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $5.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.55% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P., with the holding of over 57832.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.