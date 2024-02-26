Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -3.72% Stock Price Decline

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) has a beta value of 6.45 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.78B, closed the recent trade at $47.83 per share which meant it lost -$1.85 on the day or -3.72% during that session. The DWAC stock price is -22.77% off its 52-week high price of $58.72 and 74.2% above the 52-week low of $12.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.86 million shares.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Sporting -3.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DWAC stock price touched $47.83 or saw a rise of 4.32%. Year-to-date, Digital World Acquisition Corp shares have moved 173.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) have changed 37.01%.