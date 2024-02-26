D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) Gained 137.09% In One Month

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 4.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.99M, closed the last trade at $1.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -5.29% during that session. The QBTS stock price is -78.77% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 77.65% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 million shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Sporting -5.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QBTS stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 17.51%. Year-to-date, D-Wave Quantum Inc shares have moved 103.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) have changed 137.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.