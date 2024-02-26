Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Is Down -11.20%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) has a beta value of -1.94 and has seen 6.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.49M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -11.20% during that session. The CYN stock price is -626.32% off its 52-week high price of $1.38 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.31 million shares.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Sporting -11.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CYN stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 15.56%. Year-to-date, Cyngn Inc shares have moved 33.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) have changed 5.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.