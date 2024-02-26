Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Is Down -11.20%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) has a beta value of -1.94 and has seen 6.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.49M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -11.20% during that session. The CYN stock price is -626.32% off its 52-week high price of $1.38 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.31 million shares.
Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information
Sporting -11.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CYN stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 15.56%. Year-to-date, Cyngn Inc shares have moved 33.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) have changed 5.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.
Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -68.23% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 480.20%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $360k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $262k and $872k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -73.30% for the current quarter and -58.70% for the next.
CYN Dividends
Cyngn Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.75% with a share float percentage of 60.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyngn Inc having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redpoint Management, Llc with over 2.46 million shares worth more than $2.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Redpoint Management, Llc held 7.09% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.68 million and represent 1.67% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.