Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.10M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant it -1.47% during that session. The CRKN stock price is -19620.0% off its 52-week high price of $19.72 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.57 million shares.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Sporting -1.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRKN stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp shares have moved -31.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) have changed -5.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.