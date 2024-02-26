Could Viasat, Inc. (VSAT)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32B, closed the last trade at $18.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.74 on the day or -8.60% during that session. The VSAT stock price is -156.08% off its 52-week high price of $47.35 and 18.77% above the 52-week low of $15.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.
Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information
Sporting -8.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VSAT stock price touched $18.49 or saw a rise of 13.31%. Year-to-date, Viasat, Inc. shares have moved -33.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have changed -19.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.23.
Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Viasat, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200.00%, compared to 4.20% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.85% over the past 5 years.
VSAT Dividends
Viasat, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 11.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.16% with a share float percentage of 97.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viasat, Inc. having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 16.29 million shares worth more than $672.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 13.13% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 11.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $468.58 million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.08% shares in the company for having 5.07 million shares of worth $93.54 million while later fund manager owns 2.27 million shares of worth $93.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.