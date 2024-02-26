Could Viasat, Inc. (VSAT)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32B, closed the last trade at $18.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.74 on the day or -8.60% during that session. The VSAT stock price is -156.08% off its 52-week high price of $47.35 and 18.77% above the 52-week low of $15.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Sporting -8.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VSAT stock price touched $18.49 or saw a rise of 13.31%. Year-to-date, Viasat, Inc. shares have moved -33.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have changed -19.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.23.