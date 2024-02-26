Could Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) has a beta value of -1.20 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.10B, closed the recent trade at $4.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -4.85% during that session. The SMMT stock price is -16.55% off its 52-week high price of $5.14 and 71.66% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Sporting -4.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SMMT stock price touched $4.41 or saw a rise of 10.18%. Year-to-date, Summit Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 69.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) have changed -2.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.99.