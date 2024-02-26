[breadcrumb_custom]

Could Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) has a beta value of -1.20 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.10B, closed the recent trade at $4.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -4.85% during that session. The SMMT stock price is -16.55% off its 52-week high price of $5.14 and 71.66% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Sporting -4.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SMMT stock price touched $4.41 or saw a rise of 10.18%. Year-to-date, Summit Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 69.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) have changed -2.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.99.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 148.03% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -92.30%.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.79% with a share float percentage of 28.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Therapeutics Inc having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.76 million shares worth more than $21.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 6.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.82 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 3.66 million shares of worth $9.19 million while later fund manager owns 2.66 million shares of worth $4.31 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.

