Could Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) has a beta value of -0.27 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.02M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.41% during that session. The ATXI stock price is -946.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.36 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.74 million shares.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Sporting -5.41% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATXI stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 15.8%. Year-to-date, Avenue Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -16.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) have changed -7.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.