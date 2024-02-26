Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CNTB) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) has a beta value of -0.77 and has seen 3.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.01M, closed the last trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 14.35% during that session. The CNTB stock price is -129.03% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and 57.26% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 306.43K shares.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Sporting 14.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CNTB stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR shares have moved 4.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) have changed -1.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.