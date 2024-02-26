Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) Investors To Make Money Again

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) has a beta value of -0.86 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.75M, closed the recent trade at $0.52 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.89% during that session. The COEP stock price is -321.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.53K shares.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

Sporting 5.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the COEP stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 8.93%. Year-to-date, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares have moved -33.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) have changed -8.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 64890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.