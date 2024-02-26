Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) Investors To Make Money Again

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) has a beta value of -0.86 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.75M, closed the recent trade at $0.52 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.89% during that session. The COEP stock price is -321.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.19 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.53K shares.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information
Sporting 5.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the COEP stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 8.93%. Year-to-date, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc shares have moved -33.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP) have changed -8.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 64890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
COEP Dividends
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 34.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.83% with a share float percentage of 21.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.33 million shares worth more than $3.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.27% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Creative Planning, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.0 million and represent 2.57% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 81672.0 shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 22919.0 shares of worth $43431.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.