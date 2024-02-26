Cleanspark Inc (CLSK): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 3.94 and has seen 19.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.25B, closed the last trade at $16.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -3.86% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -17.04% off its 52-week high price of $19.23 and 87.58% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.40 million shares.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting -3.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CLSK stock price touched $16.43 or saw a rise of 11.19%. Year-to-date, Cleanspark Inc shares have moved 48.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed 135.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.