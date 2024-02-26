China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) Shares Are Down -81.62% So Far This Year

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07M, closed the recent trade at $1.87 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.56% during that session. The SXTC stock price is -500.53% off its 52-week high price of $11.23 and 16.58% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information
Sporting 3.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SXTC stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 15.08%. Year-to-date, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -52.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) have changed -1.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 83040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
SXTC Dividends
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 22.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.62% with a share float percentage of 2.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 4202.0 shares worth more than $24686.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 823.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4835.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.