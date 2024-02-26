China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) Shares Are Down -81.62% So Far This Year

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07M, closed the recent trade at $1.87 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.56% during that session. The SXTC stock price is -500.53% off its 52-week high price of $11.23 and 16.58% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Sporting 3.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SXTC stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 15.08%. Year-to-date, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -52.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) have changed -1.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 83040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.