Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) Shares Gain $0.05 After Investor Confidence Raised

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.29M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 12.99% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -175.56% off its 52-week high price of $1.24 and 35.56% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 820.61K shares.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Sporting 12.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CTRM stock price touched $0.45. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc shares have moved 5.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed -11.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.