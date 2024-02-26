Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) Shares Gain $0.05 After Investor Confidence Raised

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.29M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 12.99% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -175.56% off its 52-week high price of $1.24 and 35.56% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 820.61K shares.
Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information
Sporting 12.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CTRM stock price touched $0.45. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc shares have moved 5.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed -11.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 6.67% over the past 6 months.
CTRM Dividends
Castor Maritime Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 21 and May 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.96% with a share float percentage of 0.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 0.24% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63219.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $92488.0 while later fund manager owns 49703.0 shares of worth $22550.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.