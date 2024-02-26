Carvana Co. (CVNA) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has a beta value of 3.28 and has seen 5.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.44B, closed the recent trade at $73.98 per share which meant it gained $4.75 on the day or 6.86% during that session. The CVNA stock price is -3.18% off its 52-week high price of $76.33 and 91.28% above the 52-week low of $6.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.55 million shares.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Sporting 6.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CVNA stock price touched $73.98 or saw a rise of 3.08%. Year-to-date, Carvana Co. shares have moved 39.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have changed 80.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.1.