Canoo Inc (GOEV) Shares Are Down -85.92% So Far This Year

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 69.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.87M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it -0.52% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -608.33% off its 52-week high price of $0.85 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 70.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.88 million shares.

Sporting -0.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GOEV stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 19.46%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc shares have moved -55.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed -31.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 96.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canoo Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.11%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.00% and 59.10% for the next quarter.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $720k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1059.54% over the past 5 years.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.42% with a share float percentage of 13.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canoo Inc having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 19.42 million shares worth more than $9.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Infini Capital Management Ltd, with the holding of over 16.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.92 million and represent 2.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 13.19 million shares of worth $6.32 million while later fund manager owns 4.15 million shares of worth $1.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.