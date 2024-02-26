Can Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the last trade at $11.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -3.37% during that session. The SGML stock price is -276.13% off its 52-week high price of $43.18 and -3.31% below the 52-week low of $11.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sporting -3.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SGML stock price touched $11.48 or saw a rise of 25.11%. Year-to-date, Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have moved -63.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) have changed -49.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.73.