Can Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $674.55M, closed the recent trade at $1.44 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 10.04% during that session. The PSNY stock price is -290.28% off its 52-week high price of $5.62 and 9.72% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.10 million shares.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Sporting 10.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PSNY stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 18.64%. Year-to-date, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR shares have moved -36.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) have changed -35.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.37.