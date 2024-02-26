Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) has a beta value of -1.68 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.11M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant it -1.53% during that session. The CEI stock price is -894.74% off its 52-week high price of $1.89 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 million shares.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Sporting -1.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CEI stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 12.96%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy Inc shares have moved -18.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) have changed 4.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.