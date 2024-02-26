Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 3.52%

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $211.26M, closed the last trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.52% during that session. The BFLY stock price is -184.31% off its 52-week high price of $2.90 and 25.49% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Sporting 3.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BFLY stock price touched $1.02 or saw a rise of 9.73%. Year-to-date, Butterfly Network Inc shares have moved -5.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE:BFLY) have changed 3.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.98.