BowFlex Inc (BFX) Estimation And Forecast

BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.10M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it -0.24% during that session. The BFX stock price is -929.41% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 363.11K shares.
BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) trade information
Sporting -0.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BFX stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 58.54%. Year-to-date, BowFlex Inc shares have moved -78.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) have changed -68.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.2.
BowFlex Inc (BFX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -83.07% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.90%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.55 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
BFX Dividends
BowFlex Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 21 and May 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 15.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.09% with a share float percentage of 21.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BowFlex Inc having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company.