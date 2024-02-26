BowFlex Inc (BFX) Estimation And Forecast

BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.10M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it -0.24% during that session. The BFX stock price is -929.41% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 363.11K shares.

BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) trade information

Sporting -0.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BFX stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 58.54%. Year-to-date, BowFlex Inc shares have moved -78.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BowFlex Inc (NYSE:BFX) have changed -68.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.2.