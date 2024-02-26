Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it -4.00% during that session. The BSFC stock price is -5288.89% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Sporting -4.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BSFC stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 33.33%. Year-to-date, Blue Star Foods Corp shares have moved -38.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ:BSFC) have changed -36.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.