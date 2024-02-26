Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 2.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $206.61M, closed the recent trade at $3.07 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 6.06% during that session. The BLNK stock price is -243.65% off its 52-week high price of $10.55 and 28.99% above the 52-week low of $2.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.52 million shares.

Sporting 6.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BLNK stock price touched $3.07 or saw a rise of 7.81%. Year-to-date, Blink Charging Co shares have moved -9.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) have changed 24.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.6.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blink Charging Co shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -96.97%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.60% and 45.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 118.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.64 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $22.61 million and $21.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.70% for the current quarter and 63.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.40% over the past 5 years.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.08% with a share float percentage of 53.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blink Charging Co having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.9 million shares worth more than $23.37 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.1 million and represent 10.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.58% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $9.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.43 million shares of worth $5.65 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.81% of company’s outstanding stock.