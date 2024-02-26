Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $720.77M, closed the last trade at $6.48 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -4.42% during that session. The BTDR stock price is -127.62% off its 52-week high price of $14.75 and 57.25% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Sporting -4.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTDR stock price touched $6.48 or saw a rise of 16.71%. Year-to-date, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares have moved -34.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) have changed 3.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.