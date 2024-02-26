Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.39M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 42.73% during that session. The BSGM stock price is -3410.64% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 44.68% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112.92K shares.

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Sporting 42.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BSGM stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 32.15%. Year-to-date, Biosig Technologies Inc shares have moved -90.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) have changed -78.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.36.