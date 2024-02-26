Beyond Inc (BYON)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) has a beta value of 3.70 and has seen 2.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33B, closed the last trade at $29.31 per share which meant it gained $1.91 on the day or 6.97% during that session. The BYON stock price is -33.98% off its 52-week high price of $39.27 and 53.22% above the 52-week low of $13.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

Sporting 6.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BYON stock price touched $29.31 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Beyond Inc shares have moved 5.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) have changed 25.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.61.