Beneficient (BENF) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) has a beta value of -0.96 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.01M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -15.63% during that session. The BENF stock price is -9605.88% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and -5.88% below the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 593.63K shares.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Sporting -15.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BENF stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 34.62%. Year-to-date, Beneficient shares have moved -65.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) have changed -49.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.