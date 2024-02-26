Beneficient (BENF) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) has a beta value of -0.96 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.01M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -15.63% during that session. The BENF stock price is -9605.88% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and -5.88% below the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 593.63K shares.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information
Sporting -15.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BENF stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 34.62%. Year-to-date, Beneficient shares have moved -65.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) have changed -49.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.
BENF Dividends
Beneficient is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders
Insiders own 72.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.44% with a share float percentage of 79.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beneficient having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hatteras Investment Partners, LP with over 49.43 million shares worth more than $148.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Hatteras Investment Partners, LP held 20.60% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.45 million and represent 1.03% of shares outstanding.