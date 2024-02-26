Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) swung 12.07%

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $293.03M, closed the last trade at $1.30 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 12.07% during that session. The GOSS stock price is -46.92% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 65.38% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Sporting 12.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GOSS stock price touched $1.30 or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, Gossamer Bio Inc shares have moved 42.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have changed 60.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 28.45.