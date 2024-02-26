Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) swung 3.74%

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) has seen 20.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.08B, closed the last trade at $133.34 per share which meant it gained $4.81 on the day or 3.74% during that session. The ARM stock price is -22.99% off its 52-week high price of $164.00 and 65.13% above the 52-week low of $46.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 42.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.24 million shares.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Sporting 3.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ARM stock price touched $133.34 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares have moved 77.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) have changed 76.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.