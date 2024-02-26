Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) has a beta value of 8.71 and has seen 2.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.72M, closed the last trade at $9.14 per share which meant it lost -$1.92 on the day or -17.36% during that session. The BMR stock price is -282.28% off its 52-week high price of $34.94 and 90.04% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.55 million shares.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Sporting -17.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BMR stock price touched $9.14 or saw a rise of 41.78%. Year-to-date, Beamr Imaging Ltd shares have moved 530.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) have changed 501.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 51910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.