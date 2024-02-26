Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) has a beta value of 8.71 and has seen 2.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $117.72M, closed the last trade at $9.14 per share which meant it lost -$1.92 on the day or -17.36% during that session. The BMR stock price is -282.28% off its 52-week high price of $34.94 and 90.04% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.55 million shares.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information
Sporting -17.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BMR stock price touched $9.14 or saw a rise of 41.78%. Year-to-date, Beamr Imaging Ltd shares have moved 530.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) have changed 501.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 51910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 396.74% over the past 6 months.
BMR Dividends
Beamr Imaging Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 55.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.77% with a share float percentage of 17.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beamr Imaging Ltd having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 10000.0 shares worth more than $28200.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 0.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is SignatureFD, LLC, with the holding of over 6000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16920.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.