Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT) Drops -0.82%, Marking Lose By Bears

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) has a beta value of 4.15 and has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.03M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.82% during that session. The BKKT stock price is -212.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.75 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 million shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Sporting -0.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BKKT stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 12.87%. Year-to-date, Bakkt Holdings Inc shares have moved -60.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) have changed -30.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.